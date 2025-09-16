Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 455,396 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $242.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

