Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April $PBAP

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April (BATS:PBAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - April alerts:

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BATS:PBAP opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $27.90.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – April (PBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBAP was launched on Mar 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April (BATS:PBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.