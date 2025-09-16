Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April $PBAP

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April (BATS:PBAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BATS:PBAP opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $27.90.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April Profile
The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – April (PBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBAP was launched on Mar 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April (BATS:PBAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.