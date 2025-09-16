Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 510 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in MP Materials by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 2.32. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MP shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

