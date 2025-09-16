Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 780 Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 208.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,378,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,688 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 156,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1,608.8% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARKB opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

