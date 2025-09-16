Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.3%

IRM opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

