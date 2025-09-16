Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 590.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,218,000 after buying an additional 4,297,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,588,000 after buying an additional 298,947 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,722,000 after buying an additional 360,183 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,107,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 297,733 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

