Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

