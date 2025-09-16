Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $43,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

