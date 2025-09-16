Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

GEHC opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

