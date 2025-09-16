Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $72,000 Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 730.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

UTHR stock opened at $403.11 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 11,375 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.41, for a total transaction of $4,520,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total value of $4,237,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,409.01. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,816 shares of company stock worth $45,836,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

