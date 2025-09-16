Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,082,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,231,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1092 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

