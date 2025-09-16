Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $42,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 108,690 shares during the last quarter.

CGXU stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

