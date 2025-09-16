Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $65,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.20 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

