Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Kadant Inc $KAI

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Kadant Stock Up 0.2%

Kadant stock opened at $314.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.53.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.