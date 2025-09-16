Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,785 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

