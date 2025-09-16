Head to Head Analysis: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) versus Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alight and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 6 0 3.00 Elastic 0 9 21 1 2.74

Earnings & Valuation

Alight currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 144.48%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than Elastic.

This table compares Alight and Elastic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.33 billion 0.83 -$157.00 million ($2.21) -1.62 Elastic $1.48 billion 6.33 -$108.11 million ($0.80) -110.43

Elastic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -50.37% 6.26% 3.21% Elastic -5.38% -1.68% -0.62%

Risk and Volatility

Alight has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elastic beats Alight on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

