Head to Head Comparison: Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) & Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Unilever has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ahold has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unilever and Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever N/A N/A N/A Ahold 2.02% 15.88% 4.71%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Unilever pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ahold pays an annual dividend of €0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unilever pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ahold pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Unilever and Ahold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever 2 2 3 2 2.56 Ahold 0 3 0 1 2.50

Unilever presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unilever is more favorable than Ahold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unilever and Ahold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever $59.77 billion 2.56 $6.22 billion $3.49 17.87 Ahold $96.70 billion 0.38 $1.91 billion €2.19 18.31

Unilever has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ahold. Unilever is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ahold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unilever beats Ahold on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

