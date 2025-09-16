Head to Head Comparison: Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) versus UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Banco De Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Banco De Chile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco De Chile and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco De Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00 UniCredit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Banco De Chile presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Banco De Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco De Chile is more favorable than UniCredit.

Banco De Chile has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco De Chile and UniCredit”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco De Chile $4.21 billion 3.58 $1.37 billion $2.81 10.61 UniCredit $48.38 billion 3.70 $10.52 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Banco De Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Banco De Chile and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco De Chile 32.62% 23.00% 2.51% UniCredit 21.64% 15.33% 1.22%

Summary

Banco De Chile beats UniCredit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco De Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands. It also provides working capital loans, corporate credit cards, foreign currency brokerage, leasing and long-term syndicated loans, advisory services for mergers acquisitions and debt restructuring; cash management services, including payment and collection services; and international fund transfer networks, current account and deposit products, fund administration, and treasury management. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage, derivative contracts, transactional banking, financial risks coverage, representation and asset custody, investment banking and management, capital markets products, foreign exchange transactions; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans services. Further, it provides foreign exchange brokerage, forward contracts, interest rate swaps, repurchase agreements, and other investment products based on bonds, mortgage bonds and deposits. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies, real estate and construction, and high net worth family office customers. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

