Head-To-Head Comparison: GameStop (NYSE:GME) vs. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GameStop and Motorsport Games”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GameStop $3.82 billion 3.00 $131.30 million $0.73 35.07 Motorsport Games $8.69 million 1.89 -$2.75 million $0.26 10.90

Risk and Volatility

GameStop has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GameStop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GameStop has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of GameStop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of GameStop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GameStop and Motorsport Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameStop 1 0 0 0 1.00 Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 0.00

GameStop currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 47.27%. Given GameStop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GameStop is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

This table compares GameStop and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameStop 9.41% 7.72% 5.13% Motorsport Games 30.12% 94.30% 35.66%

Summary

GameStop beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

