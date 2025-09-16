Head to Head Comparison: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) versus DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) and DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DINE BRANDS GLOBAL has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -16.21% -56.22% -22.79% DINE BRANDS GLOBAL 5.40% -31.66% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $29.58 million 0.41 -$6.12 million ($0.63) -2.45 DINE BRANDS GLOBAL $812.31 million 0.47 $64.89 million $3.00 8.21

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and DINE BRANDS GLOBAL”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 0.00 DINE BRANDS GLOBAL 1 7 1 0 2.00

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Given DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DINE BRANDS GLOBAL is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Summary

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

