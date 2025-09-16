Head-To-Head Contrast: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) vs. Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI)

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) and Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Mint Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 8.39% 10.92% 7.10% Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $614.65 million 1.22 $51.60 million $2.01 14.67 Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Mint Incorporation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ethan Allen Interiors and Mint Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Ethan Allen Interiors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ethan Allen Interiors is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Mint Incorporation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. It operates a network of design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Mint Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.