Head-To-Head Contrast: National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Vita Coco has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 3 5 0 2.63 National Beverage 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vita Coco and National Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vita Coco currently has a consensus price target of $38.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. National Beverage has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given National Beverage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Vita Coco.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.50% 24.99% 17.84% National Beverage 15.45% 43.51% 29.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and National Beverage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $516.01 million 4.38 $55.95 million $1.07 37.19 National Beverage $1.20 billion 3.01 $186.82 million $1.99 19.41

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco. National Beverage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Beverage beats Vita Coco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

