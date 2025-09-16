Head to Head Review: Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) vs. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) and Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarineMax and Seven and I”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax $2.43 billion 0.23 $38.07 million ($1.34) -19.54 Seven and I $78.57 billion 0.44 $1.14 billion $0.51 26.27

Risk & Volatility

Seven and I has higher revenue and earnings than MarineMax. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven and I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MarineMax has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven and I has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MarineMax and Seven and I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax -1.15% 2.63% 1.00% Seven and I 1.65% 6.49% 2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MarineMax and Seven and I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax 0 0 5 0 3.00 Seven and I 0 1 0 0 2.00

MarineMax currently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.01%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Seven and I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Seven and I shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seven and I beats MarineMax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

