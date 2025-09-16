Head to Head Survey: Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) & Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) and Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Northpointe Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $132.94 million N/A $31.14 million $1.83 13.04 Northpointe Bancshares $390.45 million 1.63 $55.16 million N/A N/A

Northpointe Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Northpointe Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 23.42% 13.80% 1.05% Northpointe Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greene County Bancorp and Northpointe Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northpointe Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Northpointe Bancshares has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Greene County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares beats Greene County Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

