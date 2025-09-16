Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

