Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. Hologic has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Hologic by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

