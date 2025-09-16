Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 3,996 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

