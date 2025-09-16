Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

