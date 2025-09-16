Inspire Investing LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6,702.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $3,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. Middlesex Water Company has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $951.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSEX

Middlesex Water Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.