Inspire Investing LLC Has $345,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 44.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 5.3%

NMFC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMFC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.