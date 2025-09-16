Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.