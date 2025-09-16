Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. $TILE

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interface by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $260,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ TILE opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $29.42.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Interface currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $673,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,610.85. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,462.24. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,497 shares of company stock worth $2,839,573 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

