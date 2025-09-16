Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,616 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 276,672 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.