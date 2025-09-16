Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 848,408 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after buying an additional 846,475 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,904,000 after buying an additional 205,781 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after buying an additional 529,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,482,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after buying an additional 343,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 0.67. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

