InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $350.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. InterDigital traded as high as $330.34 and last traded at $330.26, with a volume of 51503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.87.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total transaction of $289,780.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,160,833.16. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,930 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in InterDigital by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in InterDigital by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 3,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 125,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

