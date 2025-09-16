Intuitive Machines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 33,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 22,633 call options.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $543,026.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $47,144,420.32. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,016 shares of company stock worth $1,997,001. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.