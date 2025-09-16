Investors Buy High Volume of SEALSQ Call Options (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 27,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 226% compared to the typical volume of 8,315 call options.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded SEALSQ from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAES opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.38. SEALSQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEALSQ during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SEALSQ by 12.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

