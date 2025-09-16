Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,096,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of 137% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,306,208 call options.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.58 and its 200-day moving average is $211.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after buying an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,889,000 after buying an additional 1,540,850 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

