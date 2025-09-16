Invst LLC Purchases 19,894 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Invst LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

