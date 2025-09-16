iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $82,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,348,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

