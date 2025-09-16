iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMP Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 379,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMP stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

