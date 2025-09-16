iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 179,192 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 128,545 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

