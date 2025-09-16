iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

BATS USMV opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

