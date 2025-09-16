iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW is First Hawaiian Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

