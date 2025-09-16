iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.