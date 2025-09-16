iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

