Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 722,700 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 996,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.5 days.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

IVCGF opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Iveco Group has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Iveco Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iveco Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

