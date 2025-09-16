JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 82.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 396,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,615 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 442,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
JELD stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.
JELD-WEN Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
