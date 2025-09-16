KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $21.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.1667.

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research downgraded KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 39.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 52.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $24.68 on Friday. KANZHUN has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

