Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $171,000 in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.